ALTON - Dust off your disco pants and tease your hair up high! This 80’s Themed Adult Summer Camp will be a nostalgic blast-from-the-past weekend of creative fun planned for our 21+ crowd.

Jacoby Arts Center brings you a visual, tactile, & auditory experience of fine arts & fun crafts taught by some of our best teachers and artists in the area. From reverse tie-dye to printmaking, swing dance to clay, this weekend offers something for every creative, new or experienced! Bring your girlfriends, your date or your grown kids for some cool memories! Choose from 1 or both days, Friday June 23 at 6pm and/or Saturday June 24 at 1pm.

Did we mention, this Summer Camp is 80s themed? Come dressed in your best 80s get up for a chance to win the costume contest for a prize from Jacoby. We're looking for the biggest hair, the brightest neon, sweatbands, chunky jewelry, acid washed denim, jumpsuits, mesh, you name it! And if you can pull off a mullet -- be my guest!

Check out the full schedule of events and register online today at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/summercamp.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Exhibits at Jacoby Art Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

