ALTON - Coming up on SUNDAY June 13 is a WORKSHOP SERIES offered by SVOUND Soundbaths over in Alton, IL at Jacoby Arts Center! A Series of 3 Hour WORKSHOPS held one Sunday a month...This is hands-on playing for everyone!

WHAT MAKES THIS SO FUN IS...
-You do not have to own any bowls to attend these workshops, you will have bowls to play!
-You can try out all sizes of bowls and notes, unlike stores!!
-You have an option to buy bowls for yourself at A DISCOUNT if you participate in the workshop.
Things you will lean...
The Ancient & Modern History Crystal Singing Bowls
Importance of Sound healing and how Crystal Singing bowls can benefit you
Buying a bowl - what kind should I get? Or size?
How to buy a bowl (online or in person) what is better?
What notes to buy?
How to extend your bowl collection
Tools and techniques
Learn how to play Frosted and Alchemy bowls with different tools
2nd Workshop: Sunday, July 11 / 1-4pm
HOW TO PLAY CRYSTAL SINGING BOWLS - Layering, Techniques, Understanding the Notes
3rd Workshop: Sunday, Aug 8 / 1-4pm
BOWLS & THE HUMAN BODY: How singing bowl frequencies connect to the mind + body
4th Workshop: Sunday, Sept 12 / 1-4pm
HOW CRYSTAL SINGING BOWLS HEAL: The science of sound and healing
5th Workshop: Sunday, Oct 10 / 1-4pm
HOW TO ARRANGE A 20 MINUTES SOUND SESSION with the BOWLS YOU OWN
You can get one Workshop FREE if you buy the 5 Workshop Package!

Single Classes are $85/each (each class includes one-on-one mentoring)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Purchase a Full Series (5 Classes): $340 (and 1 class is Free)

Article continues after sponsor message

A 10% Discount on purchases for all attendees.

Click here for more information:

https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/sanctuary-soundbath-by-svound-3

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Nautical Bowls Closes Edwardsville Location

Jan 29, 2024 - Abundant Church to Celebrate Super Bowl with "Super Sunday" Games, Prizes and Services

Dec 23, 2023 - The Healing Haus and Soul Sanctuary Partner for Meditation and Sound Bath Event to Welcome the New Year

Feb 10, 2024 - Be An MVP With The Most Valuable Play: Hand Off Your Car Keys Before The Super Bowl

Jan 11, 2024 - Riverbend Wellness Festival Rescheduled for March 2 Due to Winter Weather

 