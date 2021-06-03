Jacoby Arts Center Offers SVOUND Soundbaths Workshops
ALTON - Coming up on SUNDAY June 13 is a WORKSHOP SERIES offered by SVOUND Soundbaths over in Alton, IL at Jacoby Arts Center! A Series of 3 Hour WORKSHOPS held one Sunday a month...This is hands-on playing for everyone! Single Classes are $85/each (each class includes one-on-one mentoring) Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Purchase a Full Series (5 Classes): $340 (and 1 class is Free) A 10% Discount on purchases for all attendees. Click here for more information: https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/sanctuary-soundbath-by-svound-3
