ALTON - Coming up on SUNDAY June 13 is a WORKSHOP SERIES offered by SVOUND Soundbaths over in Alton, IL at Jacoby Arts Center!

A Series of 3 Hour WORKSHOPS held one Sunday a month...This is hands-on playing for everyone!

WHAT MAKES THIS SO FUN IS...

Things you will lean...

2nd Workshop: Sunday, July 11 / 1-4pm
3rd Workshop: Sunday, Aug 8 / 1-4pm
4th Workshop: Sunday, Sept 12 / 1-4pm
5th Workshop: Sunday, Oct 10 / 1-4pm

Single Classes are $85/each (each class includes one-on-one mentoring)
Purchase a Full Series (5 Classes): $340 (and 1 class is Free)

A 10% Discount on purchases for all attendees.

Click here for more information: https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/sanctuary-soundbath-by-svound-3

You can get one Workshop FREE if you buy the 5 Workshop Package!

HOW TO ARRANGE A 20 MINUTES SOUND SESSION with the BOWLS YOU OWN
Sunday, Oct 10 / 1-4pm

HOW CRYSTAL SINGING BOWLS HEAL: The science of sound and healing
Sunday, Sept 12 / 1-4pm

BOWLS & THE HUMAN BODY: How singing bowl frequencies connect to the mind + body
Sunday, Aug 8 / 1-4pm

HOW TO PLAY CRYSTAL SINGING BOWLS - Layering, Techniques, Understanding the Notes
Sunday, July 11 / 1-4pm

Learn how to play Frosted and Alchemy bowls with different tools
Tools and techniques
How to extend your bowl collection
What notes to buy?
How to buy a bowl (online or in person) what is better?
Buying a bowl - what kind should I get? Or size?
Importance of Sound healing and how Crystal Singing bowls can benefit you
The Ancient & Modern History Crystal Singing Bowls

-You have an option to buy bowls for yourself at A DISCOUNT if you participate in the workshop.
-You can try out all sizes of bowls and notes, unlike stores!!
-You do not have to own any bowls to attend these workshops, you will have bowls to play!