Jacoby Arts Center is Moving Forward Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Jacoby Arts Center is pleased to announce that they have reached their initial financial goals through the amazing support of the community.



An outstanding response to their recent 50/50 art auction, an evening of donated services from local rock band performances and the community’s support in the form of donations and pledges have

ensured that Jacoby Arts Center will keep the lights on and the doors open while hard work on creating permanent fiscal security for the center continues.



An optimistic new board of directors and Jacoby supporters seek to pay off debts and plan for ongoing costs to ensure Jacoby Arts Center’s long-term success.



Current and upcoming events at Jacoby Arts Center include a Regional High School Art Exhibit, live music events and extensive summer classes for artists of all ages.



For more information contact Board President Cora Miller at 618-462-5222.



