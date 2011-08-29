ALTON, IL — August 26, 2011 — Jacoby Arts Center is proud to present its annual premiere gala, Arts & Champagne, on Saturday, September 10, 2011, from 6 to 10 p.m. This major fundraising event takes place at the Center and is themed around “Diamonds and Denim” with BBQ-style food catered by Pop’s and live bluegrass music from “The Down Home String Band.” This is a casual affair, so feel free to bedazzle your blue jeans with some diamond-like glitz and glamour and get ready for some country fun.

Benefiting the Arts Center, the gala includes a live auction, led by auctioneer D-Ann Kimbro, of one-of-a-kind artwork donated by regional artists complemented by a silent auction of goods and services donated by local businesses and individuals. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, complete with a table of Texas Hold’Em-playing cowboys and a saloon girl tending to the drinks for the evening. This year's event will begin with a special welcome address by Illinois Arts Council Executive Director Terry Scrogum, and will include the opportunity for guests to visit the Center's newest additions: artist studios on the lower level.

Proceeds from “Diamonds and Denim” will fund Jacoby Arts Center’s numerous programs that benefit its 17-county service region. These programs promote and support local musicians and emerging artists, while providing arts education opportunities through scholarships and free community-based programming.

Reservations are required by September 2 and are $50 each, or a table of eight for $400. You can contact Jacoby Arts Center, 618-462-5222, to make your reservations or drop by the Center during regular hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The Center is closed on Mondays.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, call 618.462.5222, stop in, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, or email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

More like this: