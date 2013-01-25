Trivia buffs from throughout the region are encouraged to reserve their tables now for Jacoby Arts Center’s 3rd annual Trivia Night, scheduled for Friday, February 15. There are only a few table spots remaining. Tables are $120 with up to eight team members at a table. Jacoby will open its doors at 6 p.m. for this event and the trivia will begin promptly at 7. Ten rounds of trivia will be completed, with 10 questions in each round.

There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a game of “Heads and Tails” as a part of the evening, along with the opportunity for teams to purchase "mulligans" for each round. A cash bar with beer, wine, water, and soda will be available. However, paid registrants are welcome to bring in their own beverages of choice and any snacks they choose.

Once again this year, Dave Yates will serve as Jacoby’s trivia master. Yates filled in this role for each of Jacoby’s previous trivia nights, and because of his willingness to do it all again this year, he is back. Most in the art world know Dave Yates as a very talented painter, but he has also coordinated several trivia-based fundraiser events for organizations throughout the area and seems to have a natural talent for pulling together a wide array of questions that cover all the typical topics – along with a few surprises.

“Many people express their concerns that our trivia night questions will be all about art,” says Vicki Conley, Jacoby’s past president and organizer of this event, “but, in fact, Dave is a true genius when it comes to striking a balance of all the categories; and therefore, there are very few questions are about the fine arts and its history.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place and a special prize will also be given to the team that places last at the end of the evening.

For more information about Jacoby’s third annual Trivia Night, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222

