ALTON, IL — January 26, 2012 — Green-Perkins Promotion, in partnership with Jacoby Arts Center’s LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Night music concert series, kicks off JAC’s February events with The Park Avenue Band and The Replay Band.

This new partnership was formed to help new or under-publicized musical groups find an audience in the Metro East, something that Jacoby Arts Center is great at, says Green-Perkins Promotion co-founder Ron Green.

“Jacoby has been exposing talent that moves around the area, and that’s what we’re here for,” says Green. “The art and jazz and blues—it all goes together. The people that attend concerts here might not go to taverns or nightclubs, but Jacoby is very welcoming and comfortable, more cultural and friendly. People who are over 80 come to the same events as 20-year-olds; you just feel at home.”

Green spends his spare time scouting out new bands like The Park Avenue Band, formed in 2010, which performs across the St. Louis area and generally performs a blend of Jazz, R&B and Blues. Although they have only been performing as a group for a short time, the seven seasoned members have more than 40 years of combined musical experience.

The Replay Band will open for The Park Avenue Band. They formed in 2007, and their music is influenced by blues, R&B and funk, and artists including U2, Muse and Yann Tiersen.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center or by calling Green at 618-580-4138 or co-founder Eva Perkins at 618-604-2141. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Refreshments will include a cash bar and food from POP’S BBQ and Ghetto Mama’s Cakes.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

