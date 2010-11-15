ALTON, IL – November 13, 2010 – Expansion, growth, and progress continue at the Jacoby Arts Center – and in its virtual domain there is no exception. Thanks to the expertise of Andrew Dobson, Jacoby’s graphic designer, the Arts Center has a new and very user-friendly website that will further help showcase the programs, events, activities, and services provided through the Center. The website address remains the same at www.jacobyartscenter.org.



Included features on the website are gallery exhibition information, class schedules, newsletters, live music concert schedules, featured artists in Jacoby’s retail shop, and much more. Information is also available regarding grants through the Center as well as information on volunteer and membership opportunities at the Jacoby Arts Center. Visitors to the website can access information about the Arts Center and renting the facility for events. Member artists also have the opportunity to link their websites to the Jacoby site. Visitors can access a link that will take them to all of Jacoby’s latest news on the “Press” page.



“The look and the functionality of our new website extraordinarily represent the contemporary vision here at Jacoby,” said Melissa Mustain, executive director at the Arts Center. “Andrew is such a talented artist and all of us here know how fortunate we are to have him. He demonstrates his high caliber of talent with every photo, poster, and graphical image or illustration he prepares for us and the website is a virtual gathering demonstrating his many exceptional skills,” Mustain added.

Article continues after sponsor message



As with any website, continuous updates and ongoing development will be visible at Jacoby’s site. Future plans call for an online calendar as well as the ability to donate to the Arts Center through the website. Further development will include enhanced opportunities to interact with the artists who are members of the Jacoby Arts Center.



Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.



The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

More like this: