ALTON, IL – June 17, 2011– Jacoby Arts Center has recently awarded $6,000 to seven organizations for the 2011 Community Arts Access program, the purpose of which is to support and encourage community arts programming. Grant recipients included art and music summer camps as well as theatrical and musical productions involving participants of all ages and offering arts programming to a wide variety of audiences, ranging from young children to senior citizens in diverse communities.



This is the 20th consecutive year Jacoby Arts Center, formerly the Madison County Arts Council, has partnered with the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, in a re-granting capacity representing the IAC-designated Region F.



For 2011, grant amounts awarded by Jacoby to its grantees ranged from $400 to $2,050. Awardees and their programs were:

Article continues after sponsor message



• Alton Children’s Theater, 2011 Spring Play

• Alton Museum of History and Art, Miles Davis Jazz Celebration

• Alton Symphony Orchestra, Young Artists’ Concert

• Alton Youth Symphony, 2011 Summer Music Camp

• Calhoun Entertainment Company, Jesus Christ Superstar

• Great Rivers Choral Society, Remember the Radio: Chats, Commercials, & Music from Days of the Radio

• Riverbender.com Community Center, Inspire Creative Art Summer Camp



Jacoby Arts Center matches award funding received from the Illinois Arts Council through fundraisers like their annual Arts & Champagne gala, as well as through memberships and individual contributions. “The ongoing community support of Jacoby Arts Center is imperative to our ability to continue funding groups and individuals in their artistic pursuits,” says Executive Director Melissa Mustain. “It’s because of the continued support of our members and patrons that we are able to partner with the Illinois Arts Council each year and assist in the development of cultural and creative events and opportunities throughout the region,” Mustain added.



Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.



Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

More like this:

Related Video: