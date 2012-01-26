Jacoby Arts Center is pleased to feature Gary Twesten, wildlife artist, in The Artist Shop during the chilly winter months of January and February.

Gary’s extensive collection, all for sale at reasonable prices, includes bald eagles, golden eagles, ring-necked pheasants, kestrel sparrow hawks, mallards and many more. The material Gary uses is as varied as his subject matter — oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, ceramics, wood and pencil, his

current favorite.

Gary lives on a farm in rural southern Illinois so that he can be near some really inspirational wildlife. His artwork has appeared on magazine covers and throughout publications for large non-profit organizations. He majored in biology, and he taught from his own textbook for many years.

Gary has developed and produced art promotions for the Illinois Department of Conservation, Illinois Art Museum, Sierra Club, World Bird Sanctuary, Audubon, Tree House Wildlife Rehabilitation and others. He has worked for Yellowstone National Park as an artist during the summer, and has written and illustrated six books, which led to author signing promotions in the

Tetons, Glacier National Park, Lassen National Park and others.

This is your chance to support a local nature and wildlife artist while taking home a beautiful piece of art for your home. Whether you live near a nature reserve or merely dream of the Mighty Mississippi, Gary’s artwork reminds you of how wonderful and varied native wildlife can be.

In addition to the presentation at Jacoby, you may view the artist’s work at www.jacobyartscenter.org.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

