ALTON - The Jacoby’s Art Center is hosting a First Time Exhibition for 19 of our communities’ local artists. Each Artist will be exhibiting works for the first

time outside of an academic setting. The depth and scope of the works exhibited

are outstanding, and the entire exhibit offers a delightful array of media ranging from watercolors, digital photography, and beautiful acrylic abstracts. Anna Dixon, an art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah GA, is excited to show her work in a public setting: “My works document my experimentation

with different styles, mediums, and meanings as I continue to find my footing as an artist.” Stacey Larson, Director of Operations at Jacoby continues: “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase emerging talent in the area. We hope to continue this exhibition in the future”.

Contributing Artists for the First Time exhibit include: Chuck Parr, Benjamin Roundcount, Scott Shy, Sanci Hall, Matt Kelly, Anna Massalone, Anna Dixon, Emma Mattix-Wand, Colleen Porter, Lexi Asaro, Lydia Jackson, CyRhern Sohngs, Elizabeth Sears, Lynn Carter, Kristen Oyer, Sean Williams, Mary Lu McManus, Jeff Tupper, and Courtney Holland. An opening reception is set for Friday August 3rd. from 6:00-8:00. The show may be viewed at JAC from August 1st to Sept 9th.

