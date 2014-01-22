Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL is now accepting applications for the Community Arts Access Grant program. The purpose of this program is to assist individual artists and arts organizations with funding for their programs. It also assists small arts groups in counties which may not have access to Illinois Arts Council funds or other local funding sources. These grants will assist individual artists and arts organizations with art outreach, to promote greater organizational and community involvement with the arts and to help create and promote new works.

Priority will be given to projects which provide direct financial support to organizations serving populations in seventeen central Illinois counties and which help to raise visibility of new and local artists, arts organizations and art related projects. Also, projects that introduce the arts to new audiences, have a public/community component and encourage new works and innovative activities.

To receive a copy of the grant application please contact Jacoby Arts Center at (618) 462-5222 or info@jacobyartscenter.org. Deadline for applications is February 15, 2014.

