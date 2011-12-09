Jacoby Arts Center - Update
December 9, 2011 9:31 AM
Jacoby Arts Center will not be able to provide free bottles of wine at their concert on Friday, December 9 as previously publicized in exchange for donated gifts for the Oasis Women's Center's Angel Tree. We apologize for the miscommunication. Please contact the Center at 618.462.5222 if you need additional information.
