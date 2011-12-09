Jacoby Arts Center - Update Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jacoby Arts Center will not be able to provide free bottles of wine at their concert on Friday, December 9 as previously publicized in exchange for donated gifts for the Oasis Women's Center's Angel Tree. We apologize for the miscommunication. Please contact the Center at 618.462.5222 if you need additional information. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip