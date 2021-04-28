ALTON - Jacob Schaper, son of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton, will be honored in May with the Silver Maxima Cum Laude Medal for his achievements on this year's National Latin Exam.

Schaper took the proctored National Latin Exam in March along with over 88,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 20 foreign countries including; Australia, UK, Scotland, China, France, Canada, Belgium, Belize, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the Philippines, Italy and New Zealand.

The National Latin exam is not meant to be a competition but rather an opportunity for students to receive reinforcement and recognition for their accomplishments in the classroom. Depending upon their score, students may earn certificates, medals and may even qualify for scholarships.

Jacob is a home-schooled high school student with a passion for studying language.

Asked why Jacob enjoys the study of Latin, Jacob said, “I enjoy the study of Latin because the word study, derivatives, and sayings help me to connect the past to the present in the study of history and literature. I feel that now more than ever, we need to look to history as a guidepost for our future and the study of Latin helps me to think critically and learn deeply.”

