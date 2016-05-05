Jacob Michael Bohannan
Name: Jacob Michael Bohannan
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Katlin Michelon and Paige Bohannan of Kampsville
Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 10:04
Date: April 25, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: David Bohannan, Kampsville; Rachel Bohannan, Kampsville; Becky Devening, Jerseyville; Jody & Chris Lemp, Granite City
Great Grandparents: Linda Devening, Jerseyville; Gary Devening, Jerseyville; Linda & Loyd Maulden, Medora; Bonnie Wheeler, East Alton; Pam & Harvey Henson, Jerseyville
More like this: