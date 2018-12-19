GLEN CARBON – Civic Memorial basketball player Jacob Coleman had a big game at Father McGivney Catholic on Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in the first half and 16 for the game as the Eagles got their first win of the season 62-25 over the Griffins.

The Eagles have had a very difficult opening stretch to start the season, playing against some good teams. On Tuesday night, CM came out with a load of energy and parlayed it into getting the win.

“We have had a hard schedule in the first games that we played,” Coleman said in a postgame interview, “and we knew tonight, it would be a spark if we got our first win, so we came out with a lot of energy. I think we put up 10 points to nothing, so that was a really good start. And we just carried on, and we never let up.”

Coleman hit a good number of his shots in building his 13-point first half.

“I was getting the ball a lot, and wasn’t missing but too many shots,” Coleman said. “So I ended up with 13, but everyone can do better.”

Coleman agreed that if felt very good to get the Eagles’ first win of the season after dropping their first eight decisions and looks forward to Friday night when CM hosts Roxana.

“Oh, yeah, it feels great,” Coleman said of the first win, “and Friday, we’re going to do the same thing.”

The Eagles have been working hard in their practices in preparation for their games, and it’s a team that doesn’t give up, no matter the circumstances.

“We never give up,” Coleman said. “We know this year’s team isn’t that great, maybe not that good. But we trust in our coach (Ross Laux), and we trust in the process that we’re going through.”

