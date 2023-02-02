Couples names: Jacob & Edith Miller

City: Wood River

Date met pr started dating: April 1, 1945

Date married: July 1, 1945

What makes your relationship special? Faith and love of each other and their family

Share a memory you have made together: Being married 78 years in July. Having our three children, 7 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids (not including spouses), and 4 great great grandkids.

