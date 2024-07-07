EDWARDSVILLE - Jackson Musch is one of the key 13-14 age group swimmers for the boys team at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsvile, and he, along with many of his teammates, enjoyed success at the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relays meet on June 24 at the Sunset Hills pool.

Musch, 14, felt things were going well during an interview during the meet, but also thought there could be room for improvement, and that the Stingrays could be doing better.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"I think our team's doing well," Musch said.

Musch usually doesn't swim during the winter season, which tends to be more competitive, but enjoys the summer season, which is more for fun than anything else.

"I don't really do the winter season," Musch said. "But I feel that it's (summer) is better, because you get to interact with more people. and there's a lot more space for everybody else, so it's not so crowded."

Article continues after sponsor message

Musch does enjoy swimming in and of itself and uses the sport as a way to build up his strength for other sports that he competes in.

"I like it," Musch said, "because it helps me with my endurance for other sports. And I get to swim with my friends."

Musch does have high hopes and aspirations for the Stingrays and himself during the season.

"I hope we do well at SWISA," Musch said, "and I hope to finish the rest of the year off strong."

As far as personal goals for himself, Musch also had some simple goals he hopes to achieve during the 2024 campaign.

"Have a better (personal record)," Musch said, "and get better at backstroke."

More like this:

Jun 27, 2024 - Edwardsville Swimmer Braxton Tite Relishes Summer Fun, He Is A Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month

Jul 3, 2024 - Mason Roseman Provides Leadership For Granite City Paddlers, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of Month

3 days ago - Caroline Walton Is A Top Younger Swimmer For Sunset Hills Country Club, Enjoys The Summer Season, Hopes To Do Well At SWISA Meet In July

Jun 25, 2024 - Boys Swimmers Post Strong Performances In SWISA Relays

3 days ago - CiCi Stendeback, Heidi Young, and Noelle Young Lead The Way For Summers Port Younger Female Swimmers

 