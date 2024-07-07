EDWARDSVILLE - Jackson Musch is one of the key 13-14 age group swimmers for the boys team at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsvile, and he, along with many of his teammates, enjoyed success at the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relays meet on June 24 at the Sunset Hills pool.

Musch, 14, felt things were going well during an interview during the meet, but also thought there could be room for improvement, and that the Stingrays could be doing better.

"I think our team's doing well," Musch said.

Musch usually doesn't swim during the winter season, which tends to be more competitive, but enjoys the summer season, which is more for fun than anything else.

"I don't really do the winter season," Musch said. "But I feel that it's (summer) is better, because you get to interact with more people. and there's a lot more space for everybody else, so it's not so crowded."

Musch does enjoy swimming in and of itself and uses the sport as a way to build up his strength for other sports that he competes in.

"I like it," Musch said, "because it helps me with my endurance for other sports. And I get to swim with my friends."

Musch does have high hopes and aspirations for the Stingrays and himself during the season.

"I hope we do well at SWISA," Musch said, "and I hope to finish the rest of the year off strong."

As far as personal goals for himself, Musch also had some simple goals he hopes to achieve during the 2024 campaign.

"Have a better (personal record)," Musch said, "and get better at backstroke."

