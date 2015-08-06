SAUGET – A two-run homer by winning pitcher Aaron Jackson helped pace the Metro East Bears to a 5-2 win over Rockport, Ind., in an opening-round game of the 2015 American Legion Great Lakes Regional baseball tournament Tuesday morning at GCS Ballpark.

The game had been moved from Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field because of showers that hit the area Wednesday; three games were able to be played before the Bears' game was postponed.

Jackson's homer scored Jordan Hovey and came in the bottom of the fifth as the Bears advanced to a winner's bracket game against Madison, Wis., at 10 p.m. Thursday at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The Bears took the lead in the second on a Matt Zielonko double that brought home Connor Melton, then regained the lead in the fourth when Nick Paulda scored on an error. Mitchell Krebs singled in Melton in the eighth to finish off the scoring.

Jackson went the distance on the mound, giving up an earned run and seven hits while dismissing eight via strikeout.

One more game was scheduled at GCS Ballpark – an elimination game between Paducah, Ky., and Plover, Wis. - at 1 p.m. today before play returns to Lloyd Hopkins Field at 4 p.m. with the other elimination game between Rockport and Troy, Ohio. A winner's bracket matchup between Midland, Mich., and Elgin, Ill., will precede the Madison-Metro East game at 7 p.m., also at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

All regional games are being lived-tracked by The American Legion via CBSSports.com at www.legion.org/baseball

