Jackson High’s Friday Classes Canceled, Game Rescheduled; Football Game Will Be Played Saturday At EHS
EDWARDSVILLE - Classes were canceled on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Jackson High School in Missouri, and because of that, the scheduled home game against Edwardsville was moved to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Edwardsville.
Jackson R-2 School District announced the game cancellation on its Facebook page with the following: "All home sporting contests that were scheduled for today, Friday, September 13, 2024, will be canceled or postponed due to an investigation of a possible threat against the school. No practices will be held on campus at this time.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"All home sporting contests scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, 2024, will also be canceled."
The Jackson R-2 School District also said the closure on Friday will give law enforcement plenty of time to investigate the threat.
More like this: