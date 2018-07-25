EAST ST. LOUIS – More than 15 health care organizations, offering everything from diabetes screenings to dental check-ups, will be volunteering their time at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center on Saturday, July 28. They are all taking part in the JJK Foundation’s first-ever East St. Louis Health Fair from 11- 2 p.m. on the Center’s grounds at 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis Illinois, 62204.

The Health Fair will be a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage diseases and connect the community to valuable resources. In addition to health screenings, free children’s backpacks, books, toys and sports equipment will also be given away at the event.

“The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is here to be a resource to people in this community, and our goal is to help people live healthy, productive lives,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation CEO and Founder, Jackie Joyner-Kersee. “We’re encouraging the entire East St. Louis community to participate in this free event and hopefully it helps people feel a little more aware of the healthcare resources that are available to them in this area,” said Joyner-Kersee.

“For many in the community, there are barriers to getting and staying healthy, such as transportation to the doctor, or knowing what services are available to help,” said Greg Horta, Harmony’s community relations specialist. “Harmony Health Plan is honored to be a sponsor of the first Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation East St. Louis Health Fair that brings together resources to help everyone in the area live better, healthier lives.”

There are 17 local healthcare agencies participating in the East St. Louis Health Fair. Those include: LV Health & Wellness Pharmacy (Blood Pressure Screenings), Harmony Health Plan, Molina Health Plan, Southwestern Illinois College, Chiro Med, Violence Prevention Center, Cedars of Lebanon, Call for Help, Touchette Regional Hospital, ESLHA, WellHealth Clinic, CDGB Operations, Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Crescent Home Health, Safari Dental (Dental Screenings), and SIUE Nursing Department (Asthma Workshop).

About the JJK Foundation:

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation impacts the lives of more than 3,000 children each year. Its mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination, necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership. Children who attend the JJK Center learn Joyner-Kersee’s Winning in Life curriculum, which is based on her autobiographical book, A Kind of Grace.

