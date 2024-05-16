EDWARDSVILLE - An electric jackhammer, a tractor, over $300 worth of trading cards, and more were reportedly stolen in three separate theft cases filed across Madison County.

Carina L. Carmona-Boulden, 54, of Chicago, was charged with theft of labor, services, or use of property on April 18, 2024. After renting a Hilti electric jackhammer valued at over $500 from St. Peters Hardware & Rental in Edwardsville, Carmona-Boulden allegedly failed to return the item, even three days after receiving a written notice to do so.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Carmona-Boulden. She faces a Class 4 felony for the theft charge and was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ted E. Hanner, 49, of Bunker Hill, was charged with two counts of theft in two weeks - once on March 20, 2024 and again on April 1, 2024.

The first count stems from the alleged theft of a 2000 New Holland TC25D tractor with a value over $10,000. The second count involves a 3400 Bobcat utility vehicle he allegedly stole from RCS Construction which was also worth over $10,000.

Hanner faces two Class 2 felonies for both theft charges, and his case was presented by the Roxana Police Department. He has since been granted pretrial release.

Dale W. Martin Jr., 35, Granite City, was charged with retail theft over $300. Martin allegedly stole over $300 worth of trading cards from the Collinsville Walmart on April 7, 2024.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Martin, who faces a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

