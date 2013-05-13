Since winding down the initial speaking tour based on his book, Boomtown USA – The 7 ½ Keys to Big Success in Small Towns, Jack Schultz has spent a great deal of time researching Key #5 – Encourage an Entrepreneurial Approach. What he has found is that the entrepreneurial spirit that millennials possess is a powerful economic development driver.

Millennial Entrepreneurs, young people under the age of 29, are quickly transforming communities. Towns that figure out how to inspire, instruct, and assist these young entrepreneurs are going to find their futures much brighter. There is a profound paradigm shift taking place in rural America, where economic developers are spending less time recruiting new business, instead channeling recruitment resources into new business development. There are huge advantages in this approach-local entrepreneurs put down much deeper roots than those recruited into the community. It doesn’t just happen, though. There are reams of research showing you must connect with millennials to create the most positive economic future.

Jack is teaming up with an incredible teacher, Craig Lindvahl. Craig is Milken National Educator Award winner and also a multiple Mid-America Emmy award winning filmmaker, who developed and has taught a unique, accredited high school course on entrepreneurship called CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities). Now in its fifth year, CEO connects students and business people in real and meaningful ways as students start and run their own businesses. It’s more than a business course, though. CEO transforms everyone who becomes involved in the program.

In this dynamic presentation, Jack and Craig will show you how communities are making the connection to their millennials in remarkable ways, and they will help you discover what your millennials can mean to your community’s future!

The Macoupin Economic Development Partnership Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, June 27 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St. Table sponsorships are $400 for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

