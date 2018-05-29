Jack Robert Abbey
May 29, 2018 12:29 PM
Name: Jack Robert Abbey
Parents: Bryan Abbey and Katie Steckel of Jerseyville
Birth Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Date: May 22, 2018
Time: 2:36 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Jane Abbey (2)
Grandparents: Henry Steckel and Paula Dahn of Jerseyville, Michael and Tammi Abbey of Bartlett, IL