The Thompson Foundation for Autism recently recognized Jack Reis, former President of EVS Realty Advisors, with the Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals and entities that through their dedication, advocacy and generosity support the mission of the Thompson Foundation, to strengthen the children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) through raising awareness and support for interventions, education and research.

The award was presented to Reis at The Thompson Foundation for Autism’s annual “It’s in the Cards” Dinner Gala and Auction held in May at the Four Season St. Louis, where $400,000 was raised to benefit families and children affected by autism. Reis has served as the event co-chair for the past seven years and has been instrumental in helping to raise over $3 million in total for the foundation. All of the money raised helps fund the ongoing research, diagnosis and treatment of ASD at the Thompson Center.

“Jack goes above and beyond each year to raise awareness and coordinate events for the Foundation,” said Bill Thompson, founder of the Thompson Foundation. “So many families are faced with the difficulties of autism and people like Jack help spread awareness and make it possible for them to get the care and treatment they need at the Thompson Center by being an intricate part of our largest fundraising event.”

Previous recipients include Ron Ashworth, former Chairman of Mercy Health System, Gay Tompkins, former Superintendent of the Affton School District, Mike Keathley, former Commissioner of Administration for the state of Missouri and legendary St. Louis Cardinals Manager, Tony LaRussa.

Founded in 2007, The Thompson Foundation for Autism is a 501(c)3 non- profit organization (thompsonfoundation.org) whose mission is to strengthen children and families affected by ASD through raising awareness and support for interventions, education and research. The Foundation supports the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders at the University of Missouri with financial support for the Center and other entities working in the field of autism. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the works of the Thompson Center. The Thompson Center, founded by Affton natives Bill and Nancy Thompson who reside in Southern California, is a national leader in confronting the challenges of autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions through its collaborative research, training and service programs. For additional information, visit http://thompsoncenter.missouri.edu or http://thompsonfoundation.org/ .

