COLLINSVILLE – Edwardsville High tight end Jack Cooper enjoyed a sharp game on Friday night, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Kendal Abdur-Rahman in the Tigers 65-13 win over Collinsville Friday night at Kahok Stadium.

And Cooper thinks that his team is ready for the playoffs, which start this coming weekend.

“Yeah, we’re building some momentum going into the postseason,” Cooper said in an interview after the game, “and we’re feeling good and getting ready to go.”

Cooper’s touchdown catch was the result of being in the right place at the right time.

“Kendall had to scramble a little bit,” Cooper said, “and I tried to get open. He found me in the back of the end zone.”

Cooper feels that his team will have a ton of momentum going into the playoffs, which start next weekend.

“I think coming off a win like this was huge,” Cooper said, “You know, it’s going to give us confidence, keep working in practice and continuing to improve.”

“Every game is going to be tough,” Cooper said, “we’re going to have to work hard every game, but, you know, all eleven guys come out every play and give their best, then I think we’ve got a good shot.”

Cooper does like his team’s chances in the playoffs.

“As I said, momentum is a huge part of it, and if all eleven guys come out every play and give it their all, I think we’ve got a really good shot," Cooper said.

