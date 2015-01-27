Jacie Makenna Mae Whitehead
January 27, 2015 2:58 PM
Name: Jacie Makenna Mae Whitehead
Parents: Cierra Watts and John William Whitehead
Weight: 8 lbs 10 oz
Birthdate: 12/13/2014
Time: 2:19 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Sara Baum, Brad Dugger, John Whitehead, Kathy Whitehead
