Name: Jacie Makenna Mae Whitehead

Parents: Cierra Watts and John William Whitehead

Weight: 8 lbs 10 oz

Birthdate: 12/13/2014

Time: 2:19 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Sara Baum, Brad Dugger, John Whitehead, Kathy Whitehead

