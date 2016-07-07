Name: Jacelynn LeeAnn Cox

Parents: Chelsi Yates and Tyler Cox of Cottage Hills

Birth weight:  7 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches

Time : 9:31 AM

Date: July 1, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Daltyn (7); Brendyn (7); Taisyn (4)

Grandparents:Cathy & Rob Hogle, Granite City; Kerry & Callie Yates, Moro; Jim Cox & Becky Simmons, Moro; Linda Cox, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Wilma Dempsey, Rosewood Heights; Lanny & Alice Yates, Moro; Carol Jones, Alton

 

