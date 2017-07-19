Jace Anthony Garrett
Name: Jace Anthony Garrett
Parents: Sarah and Jack A. Garrett, Jr. of Brighton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 7:08 AM
Date: July 11, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Shaylie (2)
Grandparents: Cynthia & the late Rick Healey, Godfrey; Rowdy & Brandi Hausman, Alton; Charlie & Crystal Roemer, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Don & Judy Gore, Alton; Ron & Alice Hausman, Alton; Tom & Judy Vogel, Gulf Shores, AL; Colonel Sonny & Betty Healey, Delhi; Toni & Dave Poore, Carrollton; Mike & Trudi Springman, Perry, MO; Donna Garrett, Godfrey