On Friday, May 9th at the Jacoby Arts Center, get ready to rock at the JAC Rocks! Benefit Concert.

In the wake of recent news that JAC had fallen on hard financial times, area musician Drew Mader decided to make it his mission to raise some funds for the center. The result is a benefit concert featuring a wide array of musicians, door prizes, and more.

Mader explained that the concert will have something for everyone: "So many bands, businesses, and individuals have stepped up to make this event something really awesome and inclusive!"

In fact, music will be provided by nine original acts on two sound systems. Groups include Mader's own band Hope & Therapy, Gemini Hustler, Popular Mechanics, Sweet Dirt, Nikolas Kodros, Zagk Gibbons, Matt Taul, Hideous Gentlemen, and Green & Blue.

A $20 suggested donation gains attendees access to free samples from Ridgebrook Brewery and entry into a giveaway raffle that includes Cardinal baseball tickets, as well as gift certificates to Bossanova, Princivalli's, Gato Negro Tattoo, Hair Jazz, Hazel2Blue, Slackers CDs & Games, and more.

No one will be turned away at the door, but donations of fewer than $20 will simply gain attendees access to the live music and the cash bar, without the perks of free beer samples or the possibility of winning door prizes.

There will be a cash bar for those 21 and older, and it will offer Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Boulevard Single Wide IPA, Blue Moon Spring Blond Wheat Ale, assorted domestic beers, and red and white wine.

Doors open at 7pm, and the music will begin at 7:20pm, continuing through 12:30am. Tickets are available through the performers, at JAC, and at the door on the night of the event. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois. For more information, visit the concert's Facebook event page.

