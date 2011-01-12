The Riverbender.Com Community Center will offer a six week Junior Achievement program,  Economics for Success, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m. beginning February 2 and ending March 9.  The program provides Middle School students practical information about personal finance and the importance of identifying education and career goals based on a student’s skills, interests, and values. It also demonstrates the econmic benefits of staying in school.

Membership is required to attend this free program and registration is required. To register, or for information on membership, email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.  Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

