To the editor:

My name is J. David Parker, I am a declared write-in candidate for the Democratic nomination for State Representative in our district. My wife Genia and I reside in Centralia, we have four children and two grandchildren.

Since Dan Polities ran in 2012, there has been no Democratic nominee for State Representative in our district. Therefore, in the March 20th General Primary I offer myself for your consideration as our party’s nominee.

There are numerous issues that we face which are unique to our region and we have heard either empty promises or nothing at all in reply to our pleas for action and help.

This letter is not a comprehensive representation of my platform or agenda but I would like to share my vision for the future of the 108th.

Overall, my platform is an investment in the people of our district. The 108th is steadily depopulating and Illinois leads the nation in outbound moves. People are leaving, a lot of the reason why is that people are finding survival here to be impossible. I want to realize an Illinois that thrives and grows and, as with any investment, there may be upfront cost for some of these actions but I truly believe that if we invest and trust in our people now, they will trust and invest in Illinois in years to come. Our first priority should be a comprehensive state farm-aid bill that I intend to introduce immediately as your representative would reform banking regulations in favor of the farmer. New regulations which will allow farmers to restructure debt and re-age interest. I believe that the financial abuse imposed on farmers in the form of predatory lending and the additional unfair tax burdens imposed upon our farmers have gone on way too long and cost many multi-generational farms to fold. I will work to end this.

The so-called small businesses in our downtowns are either already gone and are in danger of total extinction; therefore I will move to end tax abatements for big-box, multibillion dollar chain retailers with outrageous durations of years and decades.

Retail giants will pay proportionally assessed property taxes and a portion of the proceeds of their fair share of property tax will be turned back to the aspiring downtown merchant in the form of low and no interest lending. If these gigantic corporations don’t want to pay a fair share of taxes they can exercise the opinion of leaving our towns. We can and will recover, readjust and fill the void possibly faster. If these mega retailers pull out I will demand emergency funding to accomplish our goal and speed up our timetable. Do these giant retailers ever wonder what we did before they moved in and sucked the life out of smaller merchants? I can almost guarantee you that the large chains will pay what amounts to pennies to them in order to keep their hands in your pockets.

I also want to expand existing rural development grants for home buyers and in every form and fashion, enable families and individuals the ability to own residential and retail property. When and if possible, I would not shrink from offering depressed property for no money down in order to spur growth and realize a return on the investment at a later date.

Furthermore, I believe that we can gain invaluable knowledge by studying downtown business districts that are thriving, taking note if how they have brought about smaller retail sector recovery while coexisting, in many cases, with big chain retailers. State subsidies and tax abatements have a place in spurring growth in industry but should not continue for outrageous stretches of years and decades.

In regard to longer-tern goals, I would like to see community college tuition-free for all and an overhaul of state-funded healthcare that as of now serves too few and serves them inefficiently and ineffectively. Too many people still cannot afford basic healthcare. I would like to see a day when Illinois is an example of what healthcare can and should be. I will not shy away from asking for federal aid either. I will speak out for what we need until I am hoarse every day of my term.

In general, my platform and proposals seek to level the playing field for districts like ours which comprise the mostly-rural counties of Clinton, Marion and St. Clair. Springfield has focused on Chicago and upstate for far too long. We need a serious focus on our district as immediately as possible.

In my neighborhood I walk passed burned shells of buildings which are left as standing potential hazards. People will instinctively blame city leaders but if the city gets no aid or support from the state, what choice do they have but to let these hazardous eyesores which at any time can and will cause injury to possibility the most vulnerable of our population, our children. I see potential for small parks and community gardens in these neighborhoods which look like the remains of a bombing raid.

My proposals do not reinvent the wheel. Crime, especially drug crimes are on the rise in many if our communities. There are several ways in which we can begin to turn the tide: stop providing an environment where criminal activity can hide and grow. I would like to see a “broken windows” policing model enacted across our communities which, simply put, would go after and penalize lower-level and quality of life infractions. Starting at the bottom tends to have a reverse domino effect which eventually suffocates crime and brings neighborhoods back under control. I would also emphasize government cooperation with the private sector, faith based organizations, philanthropic organizations and community service sentencing to clean up our streets.

I emphasize treatment over punishment for nonviolent drug offences and code enforcement in every realm whether it is housing codes, noise and nuisance codes. I absolutely support increased funding to enable law and code enforcement to be able to perform their important work in a safe and productive manner.

We, in rural areas, have unique needs in comparison to Chicago and we are long overdue for much needed infrastructure maintenance and renovations all over the 108th district. I will fight for these. Our infrastructure stability and safety is a life and death issue. A bridge collapse in downtown Chicago would be tragic, it would make national headlines and be immediately dealt with. Is it no less tragic if a bridge collapses on a rural route? Is it less important because less people are injured or killed? Or is the message we are to infer that the lives of the people in rural Illinois aren’t as valued?

Illinois once was a leader in our nation, an example of prosperity and stability. In order to realize this vision we must think outside the box. I am ready to go to work within our state’s capital to make that the case once again. In order to achieve this we need to throw out the old playbook and simply put, we can’t keep doing things the same old way and expect change. On March 20th write in J. David Parker on your Democratic primary ballot. I am focused on our people and I am focused on our future. Thank you very much for your consideration.

J. David Parker

Candidate for Illinois House

Of Representatives Dist. 108

