EDWARDSVILLE - Izzy McLeod has been a Metro East Lutheran High School running standout since her freshman year.

As a junior, she recorded a time of 20:28 for 2.92 miles in cross country. She posted a 20:42 in 2021, a 21:43.4 in 2022 and 20:44.8 in 2023 for three miles in cross country. Izzy is primed to be a standout cross country runner for MELHS' girls this coming fall season.

Izzy is a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

This past spring, Izzy was also incredible in track and field, focusing on the 1,600 and 800 meters in many meets.

Ruth Thompson was Izzy's cross country coach, and she said Izzy is just an outstanding person overall.

"She is an excellent student," Thompson said. "The last I knew she was considering a missionary career but I don't know if she knows exactly. Her faith is very important to her and she enjoys sharing that. Izzy is going to have a big impact on our world once she leaves Metro East Lutheran."

Izzy has qualified for sectional in cross country and Thompson said she believes the talented runner will be very successful as she closes her senior year in 2024-2025.

"I believe in track and field her best event would be the 1,600 meters," the coach said. "I have seen tremendous improvement in Izzy's stride. She is set to have a good cross country season in the fall."

