GODFREY - Advisor and daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to visit the Workforce Development Roundtable at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The Wednesday event is by invitation-only. The visit appears to be set for the morning, although the exact time has not been released.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said: “I’m excited to discuss workforce development issues with Ivanka Trump, who is leading this issue for the White House, 13th District employers and students at Lewis and Clark Community College. Congress and the administration continue to work with businesses to improve workforce training opportunities to fill the jobs being created by our growing economy.”

LCCC President Dale Chapman added that Lewis and Clark is pleased to be the selected site to host the Workforce Roundtable organized by Congressman Davis and the White House.

"It’s evidence that L&C is a leader in workforce education, and we are honored to be recognized as such.”

