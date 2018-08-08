Get The Latest News!

GODFREY - Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, made a stop at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday for a workforce development roundtable discussion and a tour the new Weber Workforce Development Center on the Godfrey campus.

Congressman Rodney Davis and Dr. Dale Chapman joined Trump on the tour of the Weber Workforce Development Center to meet some students and learn about the new technology being implemented in the program from instructor Travis Jumper.

After seeing the center and getting a chance to use some of the state of the art welding tools a roundtable discussion was held with representatives from Cope Plastics, Boeing, Phillips 66, Laborers Local 447 and Lewis and Clark Community College graduates.

