WEST ALTON - Riverbender.com received called for a large fire happening just across the Clark Bridge in West Alton, Missouri.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A firefighter at the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, which protects the West Alton area, told reporters the fire was part of a "prescribed burn" of around 200 acres being conducted. That firefighter said they too had noticed a large amount of smoke billowing from that burn. As of now, that fire is currently under control.

Prescribed burns often remove potential hazards like dry brush and grass, which could later cause larger problems with accidental fires. Some prairie plants also reproduce though such burns.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Aug 12, 2024 - Alton House Fire Causes Extensive Damage, Investigation Ongoing

Jul 29, 2024 - Godfrey, Fosterburg Firefighters Swiftly Contain Trailer Park Blaze

Aug 14, 2024 - Ameren Investigates Widespread Odor in Madison County

Jun 10, 2024 - Alton Fire Department Swiftly Extinguishes Vehicle Blaze

Aug 27, 2024 - West Alton Man Killed in Highway 94 Crash

 