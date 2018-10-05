ALTON - It is time once again for the Annual St. Mary's Oktoberfest. The event is set from Friday night to Sunday night in the St. Mary's Parish area in Alton.

"We're looking forward to our second decade of celebrating Oktoberfest," said Carolyn Simansky, who coordinates St. Mary's Oktoberfest public relations. "Hard to believe we've done this 11 consecutive years already. We began Oktoberfest in 2008 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the founding of St. Mary's Parish by German immigrants. This year, we're looking forward to celebrating 160 years as a parish! This year will be another year of good weather (hopefully), good food, good bands, good beer, and good fun! We hope the whole community and surrounding areas will come out to celebrate with us again."

"We have all the old standards we've had for the last 10 years, plus a few new things such as the return of Gladiator Joust (inflatable) in the Teen Zone behind our gym - it's been gone a couple of years and there was a demand for its return, so we complied. We've added the band "Lady Luck" to our Saturday night line-up, so come give them a try at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage on the parking lot at 3rd & Langdon. And on Saturday only, there will be the new menu item "Weisswurst with German Potato Salad" at the German Food Booth on the Square at 3rd & Henry, while there, grab a Bavarian cream puff for dessert."

"Our Live Auction on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in the Auction Tent on 3rd Street near Langdon will have some exciting items. A couple stand outs are: a 10-day stay in a home in Ireland, round trip airfare to Boston with a free two-night stay at Seaport Hotel, a weeks stay at a Gulf Shores Beach House, and 4 Cardinals 2019 green seats with parking."

2018 Oktoberfest - It is the 160th Anniversary of St. Mary’s Parish

St. Mary’s Parish, Alton, Illinois

Celebrat ing the German Heritage of the 160-year old parish

Open to the Public, admission is free

Weekend of Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 7

On the grounds of St. Mary’s Church at the corner of Henry St. and E 3rd Street, Alton, IL

www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

Friend the Facebook page at "St Mary's Oktoberfest Alton"

Special Anniversary Mass Schedule

Saturday: Vigil Mass of Sunday at 5:15pm, in the church

Sunday: 6:30am and 8am, in the church and

at 11:00am large outdoor anniversary “Mass in the Grass” at Garfield-Barth Park, 3rd & Langdon

Live Entertainment (two stages)

The Glendale Riders, classic and new country and southern rock (Friday, 7-11pm)

St. Louis Czech Express, German/Polka Music (Saturday, 1-4pm)

Dixie Dudes, Dixieland music (2-4pm)

St. Mary’s Karaoke!, (6:30-10:30pm) Talent Show – new this year.

Lady Luck, classic rock, new age rock, and country (Saturday, 7-11pm)

Big Shake Daddies, Rock & Soul and Rhythm & Blues (Sunday, 12:30-4:30pm)

St. Louis Czech Express, Polka Music (Sunday, 12:30-4:00pm)

The Harman Family Band, bluegrass (trad, contemp, gospel) (Sunday, 4:00-6:00pm)

Back in the Saddle Band, old and new country, Southern rock (Sunday, 6:30-10pm)

Friday – The Glendale Riders perform beginning at 7pm, drinks, hamburgers, hotdogs, brats, turkey legs and corn served.

Saturday –

Keg will be Tapped at 1:00pm Saturday on Main Stage on parish grounds, free beer from first keg until it runs dry. All Oktoberfest activities are open.

Saturday and Sunday

Beer & Wine Garten

Great German-themed Food & All-American stand-bys, make sure you ask for our German

Skillet Meals! Yum!

Silent Auction & Basket Raffles will run from Saturday 1pm until Sunday at 3:30

Live Auction of large-ticket items, Sunday 6:00pm

$10,000 Sweepstakes tickets for sale, drawing at 8pm Sunday, main tent – need not be present to win

Children’s Fun Area, includes games and inflatables and a “Teen Zone”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Driving directions, up-to-date entertainment and event schedules, volunteer and sponsorship information available at the website www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

(Can also be linked to from parish website: www.stmarysalton.com)

Like us on Facebook at “St Mary’s Oktoberfest Alton” – (no period after St)

Follow us on Twitter – St Marys Oktoberfest

