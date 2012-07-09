Summer is here and FREE Concerts are going to go on again this year, sponsored by the Upper Alton Association, held at SIU Dental Campus on College Ave.

Concerts sponsored by: GOLD LEVEL: Manake Jewelry, Subway, - SILVER LEVEL: Elias Kallal & Schaaf, WBGZ, & WelSpring, - BRONZE LEVEL:

B&D Pharmacy, Dairy Queen, Econowash, Mr & Mrs. A. Elkins, & Dr. S. Wolter.

Upcoming: Wednesday, July 18th starring, Ralph Butler, Gigi & Jason. Sponsored by Manake Jewelry in Memory of Altivene and Irvin Manake, Founders of the Jewelry Company.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets or whatever makes you comfortable. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Ed Schwegel will be selling his famous

Kettle Korn. No alcoholic beverages allowed.

Come join in the fun and "Rock With Robert......

Concert Date: July 18th.....7:00 P.M.

