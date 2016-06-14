ALTON - Things go bump in the night, and it's alright at Raining Zen.

Raining Zen is one part mystical shop, one part apothecary, one part art gallery and three parts a friendly small town general store for the unique, weird, and strange. It recently moved to its new location in Mineral Springs Mall from its former booth in the Alton Exchange, which it outgrew with demand. It is owned by Donna and Dave Nunnally, who both put their hearts and spirits into their small shop. Donna Nunnally said she started the shop to escape the typical 9-5 job and share her healing talents with others.

"I know there is more to life than just working 9-5 and getting through the grind," she said. "I love helping people anyway."

The Nunnallies help their customers first and foremost by providing a friendly and comfortable atmosphere for people to enjoy as they peruse extensive collections of fragrant herbs, essential oils, eclectic books and dazzling minerals and crystals. They also provide services such as chakra healing and reiki magic as well as tarot card readings.

Donna Nunnally said she has been studying these often misunderstood practices for years, starting with the Edgar Cayce Center for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia Beach. She said when she first was studying such things as crystals and New Age healing, people were not comfortable with it.

"A lot of people like me would do those things in private, so we weren't persecuted or mocked," she said. "A lot of people were secretly into it, though, and we'd meet up to talk about it."

She said Alton was a great place for a shop like hers, however. With all of its hauntings and history, the town has been very receptive to a business like hers. She said the customer base has been ever-growing since coming into Mineral Springs Mall.

"Alton is a creepy-groovy kind of town," she said. "Things go bump in the night and it's alright."

Raining Zen has tapped into Alton's hometown potential by carrying items from nearly a dozen local artists crafting magic wands, paintings, dream catchers, and other interesting items.

Donna Nunnally said the decision to move from the Alton Exchange to Mineral Springs happened after the mall was purchased by Dan Hornsey. She said Hornsey has been very beneficial to the area and her shop. She said one day she hopes to expand the shop a bit, and possibly carry more items. She did not want to disclose details at this time, but promised it will be catering to the needs of her current customers as well as customers to come.

