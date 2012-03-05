Alton, IL – March 5, 2012 – The Riverbender.com Community Center has the secret formula to attracting teens and they’re hoping to have success with adults as well.

The Center is the hottest place in the area for Middle School Dances so the next obvious step is to reach out to adults. One of the Center’s faithful volunteers, Van McConahey, recently undertook the task of forming the new “Adult Social Circle” group for the Center.

“I’ve enjoyed serving on the Center’s Adult Advisory Committee and participating in the success of the dances, so I thought now is the time to begin branching out to the adults,” McConahey remarked. “Many of my friends have asked why not have adult programs and functions at the Center, so I took it upon myself to start this endeavor.”

The Center recently held an information gathering meeting for the adult group which was attended by representatives from senior living facilities, church groups, and individuals. Those in attendance gave opinions on types of events which would be most interesting to them and their friends, and several stepped up to form the planning committee. McConahey added that the group is seeking new members and especially help with the planning committee in order to make the most of the group and plan a broad range of activities which appeal to a wide variety of people.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the recent meeting, the Adult Social Circle group was named and chose their inaugural activity – a Spring Fling Card Party scheduled for March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission will be $8 which will include lunch and door prizes. Attendees will be able to play various card or board games, watch “Gone With The Wind” in the movie theater, or enjoy the various games at the Center. Reservations can be made by calling (618)465-9850, ext. 212.

Although the primary mission of the Center is to serve as an educational and recreational resource for teenagers, it is a community center in every sense of the word. The Center now offers two Middle School dances each month and recently added Family Play Days on two Sundays per month. With the addition of the Adult Social Circle events, now adults will be able to use the facilities, including billiards, pinball, use of the movie theater, race car games, video gaming, air hockey, and ping pong. And in the coming weeks and months, other activities like game nights, live music, book clubs, lectures, and adult exercise may be offered depending upon popularity.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

More like this: