GRAFTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has many networking events that people love year in year out, but the absolute favorite and one deemed most fun is always the annual Duck Race at Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton.

This year’s Duck Race is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

The Duck Race is the largest summer networking event and is always a great place to promote a business, Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services of the Growth Association, said.

Holmes said between 650 to 700 people normally attend the Duck Race.

“It is fun, relaxed but still professional networking event,” Holmes said

Rubber ducks are purchased to race in the Lazy River and are pulled one by one and that is how prizes are distributed.

Sponsorships are available to utilize the event as a promotional resource. Corporate sponsorships are $300; booth sponsorships are $150 and only a few booth spots remain, so vendors are urged to call as soon as possible.

Suggested prizes for the event are themed baskets, gift certificates, event tickets to the Cardinals, the Muny, the Fox, etc. Nearly 2,000 plastic ducks are entered in the race and the first 150 win prizes. The prizes are always coveted and one of those in attendance favorite parts of the event, Holmes said.

