For many area women, it has become a fun holiday tradition. You can be part of it, too, at Alton Memorial Hospital’s annual Women’s Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Nearly 500 area women typically attend this popular free event.

“While it’s still a health fair, this is the one event during the year where we try to bring in some other participants to make sure women have a great time as they prepare for the Christmas season,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator for Public Relations and Marketing at AMH. “There will be plenty of items to shop for in addition to a lot of great health information for women of all ages.”

One addition this year will be a string quartet from the Alton Symphony Orchestra, which will be performing in the Duncan Wing lobby during part of the fair. Also, South Bend Chocolate Company will be set up in the AMH cafeteria with a wide variety of scrumptious treats.

In addition to learning more about your health through information, screenings and speakers, you can do a little holiday shopping as you peruse beautiful crafts, unique jewelry, handbags, candles and other gift items.

“This is not only one of our most popular events for the general public, but we also have a lot of vendors who love to come each year,” Whaley says. “Unfortunately, we can’t fit all the vendors every year, but it’s always a busy and fun day for everyone.”

Guests at the Women’s Wellness Fair will also have the opportunity to shop at the hospital’s newly expanded Miss Eunice Hat Box gift shop, with a 20 percent discount on all seasonal merchandise the day of the event.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will speak in the cafeteria meeting rooms at 10 a.m. Dr. Hill will have a short presentation on healthy eating for children, then will take submitted questions from the audience. John Kamp, owner of Terrace Salon and Spa in Godfrey, will then speak at 11:30 a.m. about “Laser Hair Enhancement: The Answer for Thinning Hair.” A drawing will be held following Kamp’s presentation for a free makeover.

Other treats available include a relaxing chair massage from Touch of Grace Spa. Then enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch from Subway while you take a peek at the latest holiday fashions featured in a fashion show hosted by Jeni J’s of Grafton.

You must register for the fair in advance to guarantee yourself a meal. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register. Walk-ins will receive a meal only if there are enough available after those who pre-registered have been served.

Although the event itself is free, a health screening package (cholesterol, blood pressure and bone density) for $10 is available in the hospital’s Wound Care Center, just down the hall from the fair itself. Advance appointments are required for the screenings. Space is limited, so call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the screenings as well as the fair itself. Payment is due at the screenings, cash or check only, with checks payable to Alton Memorial Hospital.

There will also be free breast health exams available through a grant from the Illinois Ticket For the Cure. Those exams are designed mainly for the uninsured. Appointments are also required in advance for this screening by calling the 800 number listed above. The exams will be given on the Lewis and Clark Community College mobile health unit, which will be parked on the circle drive just outside the hospital, with registration and access from the hospital hallway.

Pictured above: Dr. Laura Hill, right picture, & John Kamp, left picture



