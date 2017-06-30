The July 4th week of celebration is upon us. As we enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends it is important to keep in mind the true meaning of this holiday.

Freedom is not free and many of our family members, loved ones and millions more paid the ultimate sacrifice to maintain our way of life.

Others have returned home from battle, enduring great mental and physical hardship. Some are facing great difficulties in their attempt to resume a near normal existence.

Many of our heroes will require ongoing support and need the help of not only our government but also dedicated organizations, businesses and volunteers.

As we sing the words to America The Beautiful and the Star Spangled Banner let us remember the brave men and women who make our dreams possible.

Let freedom ring.

Nicole Lanahan

Executive Director

Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs

Collinsville, Illinois