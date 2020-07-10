CHICAGO –The Illinois Lottery is bringing FUN to Illinoisans across the state with WinningSummer.com- its website is designed to provide prizes, inspiration, and ideas to help make the upcoming summer months memorable.

WinningSummer.com brings a variety of opportunities to help consumers get in on the fun this season and will be live through September 30. It’s filled with events, promotions and exciting opportunities to win prizes and activities to take part in across the state, while safely social distancing.

WinningSummer.com will serve as a hub for all things summer, including the Illinois Lottery’s Winning Summer Sweepstakes, Illinois summer activities, virtual concerts and events, and video chat backgrounds. There is something for everyone to enjoy and explore on WinningSummer.com.

The Winning Summer Sweepstakes will consist of six individual sweepstakes throughout the summer offering consumers a chance to win gift cards and fun summer-themed prizes:

Endless Summer Drawing

Entry Period: July 7 – September 22

Prize: $5,000 prepaid gift card

Number of Winners: five

BBQ Drawing

Entry Period: July 7 – July 28

Prize: A grill, a set of grilling tools, and a $250 prepaid gift card

Number of Winners: one

Entertainment Drawing

Entry Period: July 22 – August 12

Prize: A projector, an outdoor projector screen and stand, a Bluetooth speaker, and a $100 prepaid gift card

Number of Winners: one

Soundtrack Drawing

Entry Period: August 6 – August 27

Prize: A Bluetooth speaker, a pair of headphones, and a 55” television

Number of Winners: one

Road Trip Drawing

Entry Period: August 21 – September 11

Prize: A cooler, two insulated water bottles, two portable camping chairs, a windshield sunshade, and a $100 prepaid gift card

Number of Winners: one

Get Outdoors Drawing

Entry Period: September 4 – September 25

Prize: A fitness watch, a pair of wireless headphones, an insulated water bottle, and $100 prepaid gift card

Number of Winners: one

*See Official Rules, which govern, for details.

If summer music festivals are what you miss most, WinningSummer.com has you covered. The free virtual live-streamed concerts will be music to your ears. The Illinois Lottery will host and stream live virtual concerts on July 25, August 15, September 19 and partner with Mariano’s to host Virtual Live! On Friday nights from August 17 - September 25.

When it's time to beat the heat and shield yourself from the sun, visitors can continue the summer fun as they head inside and online to download our fun video chat backgrounds for use on mobile and desktop devices.

Keeping calendars packed with potential has never been simpler thanks to WinningSummer.com. The website will provide visitors with a list of summer activities to enjoy across the state of Illinois.

WinningSummer.com is live and visitors are encouraged to check the website early and often, as content and promotions will be shared all summer long.

