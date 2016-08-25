http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/16-8-25-Wainwright.mp3

(Busch Stadium) As the media entered the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse after the team’s 10-6 loss on Thursday night, starter Adam Wainwright was making his way to the back with a dinner plate of food.

After a disappointing outing that saw him allow seven runs–five of them unearned, it would have been understandable if he would’ve taken some extra time to enjoy the meal instead of rushing back to rehash his performance. But he didn’t. As frustrated as he may be as a pitcher, Adam Wainwright is still trying to remain positive and handle things in usual fashion.

“Tough one, man–tough year for me,” said Wainwright. “It’s just another game that we lose that I start and the offense scored some runs. It’s frustrating. I don’t know what else to say other than just got to keep going and I’ll come out of this eventually.”

Normally after a rough start, Wainwright has been quick to point out he’s a minor adjustment away from correcting the issue, but when asked if he had identified the cause of recent problems, he followed a measured chuckle with “just wait til next game.”

It wasn’t Wainwright being rude–it was further evidence of the difficulty in dealing with a season that now finds him with a record of 9-8.

And unlike earlier in the season when he was making some physical adjustments, the issue this stretch is not as defined.

“It’s been a tough one,” he reiterated. “I had two months there where I was like I always pitch–like I should pitch. And that’s the way I’ll pitch eventually here. Eventually, I’ll take the mound and carry this team deep into the game and win the game. It’s been a tough season.”

In his five August starts, the right-hander has allowed 25 runs in 24.0 innings pitched, his most allowed in any month of his career.

Neither Wainwright or the Cardinals were aided by a call in the top of the 5th inning which even upon review ruled that Yoenis Cespedes was safe at third base after sliding into Adam’s glove, which caused separation between fielder and mitt. It was determined that Wainwright did not have complete control long enough to establish a catch.

“You’ve got to show possession and when I pulled out of the glove, it was basically the same thing as losing the ball,” shared Wainwright of the explanation he received. “I don’t know what else I could’ve done right there–there’s another runner on base, so I have to turn and make sure he doesn’t run to second base. So as I pulled out, his foot was still on top of the glove. I’ve never seen that before, never heard of it. Really, it’s just the way it’s been going.”

Rarely showing frustration on the field, Wainwright allowed a few glimpses to show through after that call.

“Yeah, been frustrated for a while and try not to show too much emotion,” he admitted. “It’s not healthy to leave it all in there either. Had a good little snap session in here, hopefully when nobody was watching, and will be ready for next start.”

“Nothing physical,” said Mike Matheny. “August, like everybody else there’s probably some fatigue. It’s not even fatigue, it’s just August.”

Velocity-wise, there has not been a drop from Wainwright–who hit 93mph more than once with his fastball.

“I had good stuff tonight–it’s a tough game sometimes and it’s a tough stretch for me. Sometimes it doesn’t matter–if I’ve had good stuff or bad stuff the last few games it hasn’t made a lick of difference. But tonight, I had good stuff. I threw a couple rolling curveballs early in the game, other than that I had a good heater tonight and pretty good cutter. I don’t know what else to say guys, it wasn’t my night.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI