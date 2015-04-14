*EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. April 12, 2015 – *An evening of entertainment, great food and shopping will help fund hope for more than 66,000 Illinois residents diagnosed with cancer each year. With every ticket purchase, guests of the sixth annual *It’s Everything for Women* event on *Thursday, April 30, 2015* will assist the American Cancer Society (ACS) in providing support to patients and fueling the research to fight back against this life-changing disease.

Hosted by *Complete Fitness* of Edwardsville, *It’s Everything for Women *brings together the best in women-owned businesses for a night of networking and fun. For just a *$5.00 donation*, guests can learn about the latest information in regards to fitness, fashion, finance, and health from more than 40 Metro East vendors while enjoying complimentary appetizers and wine tastings. Plus, each admission ticket can be turned in for an entry into the *It’s Everything for Women* auction, featuring gifts and prizes from

participating businesses.

This year’s event is sponsored by Complete Fitness as well as Natalie Menossi with Heartland Healthcare, Teri Dinnius with Dinnius Photography, and Jennifer Ladd with Allstate Insurance.

For the past six years, *It’s Everything for Women* and its attendees have supported Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, the ACS’ community fundraising walk to generate support and awareness for the battle against cancer. Relay For Life will be held on June 5, 2015 at Edwardsville High School. Since 2009, *It’s Everything for Women* has raised more than $5,000 for the event.

For *It’s Everything for Women *founder Erica Hunt, owner of Complete Fitness, the event on April 30th gives her the opportunity to give back to the ACS, an organization that has been close to her family’s heart.

“Because so many of my friends and family members have been touched by cancer, I wanted to do something to help ACS continue its incredible work,” she remarked. “While *It’s Everything for Women* connects incredible women to one another, its main mission is to raise funds for ACS so that it can continue to fund research to prevent and treat the cancers that affect thousands of women each day.”

*It’s Everything for Women* will be held at the G.C. Cuisine & Crystal Garden Banquet Center at 1230 University Drive in Edwardsville on Thursday, April 30, 2015 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door the night of the event or in advance at Complete Fitness, 1051 Century Drive in Edwardsville. For more information, visit www.itseverythingforwomen.com.

In addition, *It’s Everything for Women* is still accepting vendors. If you are a woman-owned or woman-focused business in the Metro East and would like to participate, contact Hunt at 618-655-1515 or at

erica@complete-fit.com.

*About Complete Fitness. *Complete Fitness, the Total Solution for Women, is a women-only gym based in Edwardsville, Ill. With its combination of weighted circuit training, one-on-one fitness training, and weight loss support, Complete Fitness customizes a workout program for each individual woman based on her fitness goals and schedule. The gym offers a variety of programs, including Walk Live, yoga and the Cross The Line guided running program, and is the exclusive provider of the national Thin&Healthy’s weight loss program in the Metro East. For more information on Complete Fitness, visit www.complete-fit.com.

