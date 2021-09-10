ALTON - Thick crust or thin. Red sauce or white. Take your pick of top-notch epic pizzas at 15 locally owned and operated restaurants during Epic Pizza Week Sept. 13-17 in southwest Illinois.

Sample a variety of pizzas available throughout the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois during this week-long event highlighting some of the tastiest and creative pizzas available. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is sponsoring Epic Pizza Week.

“Everyone loves a great pizza and people enjoy coming to southwest Illinois to discover our delicious destination,” said Cory Jobe, President /CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We know we have some really creative restaurants who have taken the traditional pizza to the next level and Epic Pizza Week is our chance to showcase those restaurants and their pizza creations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Participating restaurants and their Epic Pizzas include: 1880 Pizza Pasta House in Jerseyville; Great Rivers Tap & Grill in Alton; Johnson’s Corner Restaurant in Alton; The Winery at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton; Bakes & Hale in Godfrey; Bella Milano in Edwardsville; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Brighton; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Edwardsville; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Godfrey; The Lucky Fox Restaurant in Caseyville; Nancy’s Pizzeria in Litchfield; Peel Wood Fired Pizza in Edwardsville; The Pizza Crew in Jerseyville; Pizza World in Granite City; and Reno’s in Carlinville.

“Locally owned and operated restaurants have some terrific pizzas,” Jobe noted. “Promoting Epic Pizza Week is just another way to steer visitors to those businesses in our six-county Great Rivers & Routes region.”

This year, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau also promoted Epic Burger Week and Epic Ice Cream Week.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

More like this:

Related Video: