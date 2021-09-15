

MADISON — Rumors have been floating, but World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) and NASCAR officials confirmed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, World Wide Technology Raceway will be a host of a NASCAR event on June 5, 2022.

The NASCAR-sanctioned race will solidify World Wide Technology Race as a premier motorsports venue with its 1.25-mile oval in Metro St.

Louis. NASCAR Cup Series races are highly coveted.

World Wide Technology Raceway is now the only one in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and

NHRA.

For World Wide Technology Raceway Owner Curtis Francois, NASCAR's decision is "a dream come true."

“Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology, and sponsors like Bommarito Automotive Group, I am proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region," Francois said. "I can’t wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans.”

The NASCAR Cup Series is consumed by millions of viewers – at track, on television, and through various digital platforms – on a weekly basis for 10 months a year around the globe. These races are credited with delivering millions of dollars each year to host communities. An economic impact study recently completed by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that this NASCAR Cup Series race will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis market.

“The dedication Curtis has shown to the sport of auto racing is one of many factors that led to bringing an event to the Gateway City,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president, strategy & innovation. “The corporate and civic leadership from St. Louis and southern Illinois has been truly welcoming to NASCAR, and we cannot wait to see the NASCAR Cup Series in action at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

Since acquiring the track in 2011, Francois has mobilized millions of dollars of private investment to expand the facility and have it certified as one of the top racing venues in the country. Its signature oval is highly popular with drivers and fans alike; it combines the best of short-track excitement and high-speed straightaways.

“This is a tremendous win for WWT Raceway and the St. Louis region,” said David L. Steward, founder, and chairman of World Wide Technology. “World Wide Technology and the Steward Family are grateful and privileged to play a role in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to St. Louis fans. We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of fans to this exciting sport and to emphasize the importance of STEM education through racing.”

For more information on WWTR, please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or call (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

