EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville’s Third Annual Winter Market Saturday was filled with artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items and unique gifts. Crowds were large during the festival through the morning and into the afternoon.

Because of the annual Winter Market Downtown Edwardsville was starting to feel like Christmas, with carolers performing and many wishing each other “Merry Christmas” and encouraging the other to have “a Happy Holidays.”

Hayley Verheyen, coordinator, Edwardsville recreational activities supervisor, directs the Winter Market.

She said every year the Winter Market gets just a little bit better as word gets out more about it.

“We had a good variety of items, we have candles; jellies, baked goods, items for pets, makeup and children’s books,” she said. “We sold different fashion accessories and crafts and had an artist doing paintings. Someone even sold dairy cheese. All these items will be good for the holidays.”

Sara Colvin of Jamberry Parties participated for her second year in the Winter Market.

She said she thought it is great to have the event and it sort of works in the same way as the Goshen Market held during the summer in Downtown Edwardsville.

Colvin said she was selling fingernail wraps and accessories for gifts. “This is a great place to find unusual gifts,” she said. “Most vendors here are cash and carry. We are blessed to have a beautiful morning (Saturday).”

Phil Gonzales of Edwardsville is making the Winter Market a destination for himself each year now annually, with his second appearance in as many years. He said a person could feel the Christmas spirit at the event and he enjoyed browsing the different crafts and unique potential gifts with the various artisans.

Yvonne McCall of Edwardsville is a well-known area artist, and she had a large display at the Winter Market. She has participated in the annual Goshen Market in Downtown Edwardsville for many years.

“I am displaying some of my drawings, paintings and photographs,” she said. “I have been doing this all my life. My mother always told me I was born with a crayon in my hand.”

Brandy Huber of Edwardsville said she loved displaying her candle items at the Winter Market.

She agreed with Gonzales that the event “absolutely” helps ring in the spirit of Christmas in Edwardsville.

“It especially feels like Christmas when you hear the carolers singing,” she said, pointing to a group who did that nearby.

