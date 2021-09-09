ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade Committee made an announcement that many have been waiting for all year - the annual Alton event will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The announcement brings an ovation from Alton area residents as last year's Halloween Parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and a Trunk or Treat was held instead.

The Alton Halloween Parade has deep roots for area families. Each year, many even stand or park in the same place along the route. Several businesses and community organizations always participate in the float competition.

The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the Alton Halloween Parade since 1916. It also sponsors the annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, along with Candidates Forums in Alton and Godfrey. East End also awards two scholastic awards to graduating seniors each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once again, the staging area will be on Broadway between Washington and Main streets. All participants must enter the staging area at the intersection of Main and Broadway. Broadway will be closed to thru traffic at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, to allow participants to assemble. The route remains the same, turning up Piasa and dispersing at Sixth Street in Alton.

The 2021 Alton Halloween Parade Chair Scott Yana said this year’s parade will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, continuing the tradition of not holding it on the 31st if Halloween falls on a Sunday. In 2022, the Alton Halloween Parade will revert back to the 31st.

The parade consists of participants and floats in five categories: Junior Youth, Senior Youth, Family, Organizations, and Commercial Division. Those individuals, groups, or businesses that wish to participate in this year’s event may e-mail altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com and request an application.

All participant applications must be received by Thursday, October 20, 2021, in order to be eligible to enter this year’s parade.

East End Improvement Association has been a community service organization in the Alton area since the 1850s.

More like this:

Related Video: