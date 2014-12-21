A last-second shot by Shandon Boone carried Marquette past Jersey 51-49 at Marquette on Saturday night.

The game was nip-and-tuck through the four quarters and came down to the basket with just seconds left in the game. Jersey attempted a final shot but missed, giving Marquette the victory.

The gymnasium was filled to a capacity crowd of Marquette and nearby Jersey fans.

Marquette coach Steve Medford said his team had to "live or die" with Boone's last-second shot. He told reporters afterward he was pleased with Boone's effort and ultimate outcome.

"We had a big swing of events," he said about the later part of the game. "We were down by four points with a minute and a 30 seconds left. The kids stayed square on the defensive end. We talk about playing every play and executing every possession matters and we prepared hard to win this game."

Jersey coach Stote Reeder gave Marquette credit for playing a good game and fighting to win.

"They (Marquette) are a good team," he said. "I didn't feel we got the ball to Jake Varble enough in the second half. I thought overall the boys did a good job of managing the clock and executing our game plan."

Zac Ridenhour and Drake Kanallakan had 13 points each; Varble had 12 points for Jersey.

Boone made two critical free throws with 41 seconds left to knot the game at 49-49. He finished the contest with 19 points. Jacob Fischer added nine points for Marquette.

Marquette improves to 7-2 on the season; Jersey falls to 7-3.

